Premier League news and gossip: West Brom to have further talks with former Fulham manager | Man City are scouting Lyon midfielder | Kylian Mbappe plays down speculation of a move away from Paris Saint-Germain

Speculation around Pep Guardiola's future at Man city and rumours of contract talk disputes at Man Utd, here are today's headlines from around the Premier League.

Manchester City are scouting Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with a view to making a summer move for the 22-year-old. (Daily Express)

Tottenham and Arsenal could battle it out this summer for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Sergio Ramos will request to leave Real Madrid this summer if the La Liga club move to appoint former manager Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies goalkeeper David de Gea was distracted by his on-going contract dispute during Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are planning an incredible £259m bid to take Paris Saint Germain's former Barcelona forward Neymar to the Bernabeu. (Sport)

Leeds United are keeping tabs on QPR's former Arsenal midfielder Luke Freeman. (Various)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez insists he is happy at the club as he prepares to mark three years in charge at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 26, agrees with his father that he should not get married until he retires as a player. (The Guardian)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, linked recently with Juventus, has told friends he is open to staying at the Sky Blues for the next four years. (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt on Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City future by revealing the 28-year-old midfielder is stalling on a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

West Brom will have further talks with former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic today as they search a new head coach following the sacking of Darren Moore. (Daily Telegraph)

French striker Kylian Mbappe has played down speculation linking him with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (Squawka)

Tottenham could make a move for Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has scored 12 goals on loan at Real Betis from Paris Saint-Germain this season, if Christian Eriksen leaves to join Real Madrid. (Talksport)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri criticised Eden Hazard for moving the ball too slowly, despite the Belgian's stunning late equaliser against Wolves. (Talksport)