Premier League news and gossip: Liverpool and Everton interested in signing Real Sociedad defender | Former Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is the hot favourite to take over former club Roma | Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger iset to accept a role at Fifa

Big managerial moves are the main talking point today. Here's the latest from the Premier League:

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis on half of the £15m salary of predecessor Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have opened talks with Sporting about signing 24-year-old midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is "enraged" with his manager Santiago Solari and has informed his entourage to make contact with Manchester City. (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is the hot favourite to take over former club Roma after the Serie A side sacked manager Eusebio di Francesco. (Sky Sports)

Jose Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid until the end of the season. (Goal.com)

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is wanted back by the La Liga club and also by Juventus. (The Sun)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed talks over his future have been put on hold until the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United could send 19-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong on loan for the whole of next season. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is set to accept a role as Fifa's head of technical development. (Le Parisien)

Middlesbrough midfielder John Mikel Obi says he "would not say to anyone under the age of 30" to move to the Chinese league, having spent two years at Tianjin Teda FC before moving to the Riverside club. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool and Everton are both interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente. (Liverpool Echo)