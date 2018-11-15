Poulton FC Under-15s defeat FC Rangers in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week

Poulton Under-15s made up for lost time in the Blackpool and District Youth League with a 3-0 victory over FC Rangers in their first match for a month, though this was a game of two halves .

The visitors had plenty of opportunities in the first half at Cottam Hall but could not convert five clear-cut chances, and Poulton made them pay with some clinical finishing after the break.

And there was no happier scorer than Charlie McNamee, who bagged the pick of the goals on his return to action after three years out with knee trouble.

A minute’s silence was respectfully observed for Remembrance Sunday, then the visitors had the better of the first-half opportunities.

The outcome could have been so different had Mario Craescu been successful in three one-on-ones with the keeper in the first half, though each time the striker was thwarted.

Goals in the 49th, 55th and 70th minutes sealed the points for Poulton after the break, with Ben Maude, Tom Gutt and McNamee on the scoresheet.

McNamee, who made his comeback for 25 minutes in the second half, scored an outstanding goal.

After picking the ball up out wide, he beat a defender, cut inside and found the net with a low shot.

Most of the Poulton players had been away on school activities towards their Duke of Edinburgh Award in recent weeks, but manager Parrish Cobb said: “We aren’t worried about the backlog of fixtures. It’s a small league and we’ll be fine.

“It was a great game against FC and it could have been 5-5 at half-time. We had a good chat and played really good football in the second half.”

Rangers’ Carl Wallace hit the woodwork but it wasn’t their day and manager Colin Cardwell said: “It’s been a mixed season – we’ve won two, drawn two and now lost three. This was a frustrating day but my team never gives up.”

“We were on top throughout the first half but our missed opportunities came back to haunt us. We didn’t keep up the tempo in the second half and Poulton’s persistence was rewarded.”

Both managers named a defender as man of the match.

Centre-half Joe Metcalf was the Poulton choice as his side kept the visitors at bay.

Stephen Forbes took the FC Rangers vote. Winning most of his battles in a solid defensive display, he continues to improve from game to game.