Poulton FC footballers get on their bikes for Barcelona

It’s a long way to cycle to Barcelona, close to 1,200 miles, though the pedal power of a football team in Poulton should help them to visit the Spanish city for real.

Poulton Blacks Under-13s undertook a sponsored bike ride with a difference on Saturday to raise money for their planned trip to Barcelona next spring.

Fifteen boys and three girls from the Poulton FC team, who play on Cottam Hall playing fields, assembled in Market Place with the goal of completing the equivalent distance from Poulton to Barcelona on exercise bikes.

Players from the Poulton Primary League club took turns to ride for designated periods in order to complete the ‘Barcabike’ challenge between them.

Shoppers in Poulton centre made donations on the day, while those involved were all sponsored to ride for at least an hour as the club targets £8,000 to fund its dream trip to Barcelona, which would involve competing in a tournament with players from all over Europe and hopefully visiting the iconic Nou Camp.

Team manager Arf Rasheed told AllStars: “It’s all about the togetherness and the experience of going on tour.”

Arf, who runs the team with coaches Craig Rogers and Paul Manson, added: “Our primary objective is to foster an environment that encourages respect and community spirit among the kids and gives them the opportunity to build relationships, gain confidence and be proud of who they are and where they come from.

“Our strength is that we work together as a family and to support each other. “

Fundraising events began more than a year ago and the team were more than halfway to their target before Saturday’s event, with a Halloween ball next on the agenda.

The core of the team has been together since joining the club as under-sixes and Arf hopes they will continue through to under-18s.

He wishes to thank the Duke of Lancaster Regiment at Weeton Barracks for providing the bikes and Wyre Council for allowing Saturday’s event to go ahead in the centre.

Arf also thanked Drive Right Driving Shool in Poulton, which is making a donation from every lesson to the fund.