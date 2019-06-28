Posh just perfect for new Fleetwood signing Danny Andrew on opening day

Fleetwood Town left-back Danny Andrew is relishing a return to Peterborough United on the opening day of the League One season

The 28-year-old started his youth career at Posh and made his senior debut for the club in 2008.

Eleven years on and he will return to Peterborough with new club Town on the opening day of the 2019-20 campgaign.

And for Andrew, a good start is a priority as Town prepare for that August 3 clash.

Speaking as pre-season training began this week, the defender said: “It is a very good fixture to start with.

“That is where I started my career and I always enjoy going back there

“It will be tough, just like every game will be this season. But if we can get off to a good start it will do us well because that’s what you always want.

“If you don’t pick up the first couple of results, then it is nothing to worry about because it is a long season but we will be looking to start well.”