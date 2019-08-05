PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United 1 Fleetwood Town 3

1. Alex Cairns 7: A fairly quiet afternoon for Town's number one but when called upon he showed why he is one of the best in the division. A smart save with his foot to thwart Dembele and a decent save to stop Boyd's long range effort.

