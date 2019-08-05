PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United 1 Fleetwood Town 3

Goals from Harry Souttar, Josh Morris and Danny Andrew clinched three points for Town but how did they fare in our player ratings? See our gallery below.
1. Alex Cairns 7: A fairly quiet afternoon for Town's number one but when called upon he showed why he is one of the best in the division. A smart save with his foot to thwart Dembele and a decent save to stop Boyd's long range effort.
2. Lewie Coyle 7: Probably one of the toughest games he will have all season up against the pace of Dembele. He was beaten for pace a couple of times but overall managed to keep the Peterborough man fairly quiet.
3. Harry Souttar 8: Showed so many aspects of his game in this victory. Solid defensively and is becoming a threat in the opposition box as shown by his goal. But his sublime 40-yard ball to release Josh Morris for the second shows that the six-foot defender is not just about physicality, height and no-nonsense defending but has a footballing brain too.
4. Peter Clarke 7: Showed his experience and calmness to deal with Ivan Toney and his theatrics. Clake could have done more to stop Toney getting ahead of him for the goal though.
