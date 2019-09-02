PLAYER RATINGS: Lincoln City 2 Fleetwood Town 0

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assesses the performances from Town's 2-0 Lincoln City.

Matt Gilks 6 Barely anything to do on his return to Lincoln. Brought in for his communication skills surely he should be alerting Clarke to danger?

Lewie Coyle 6 His 100th appearance for the club but not one for the scrapbook. He needs more help on that right flank from Town's midfield and attack but he should be in a better position to stop Toffolo's cross for the first goal. Looked solid in a new central defensive partnership with Souttar at the death.

Peter Clarke 5 Should not have let Walker get ahead of him for the first goal and his lack of pace and a high line enabled Walker to sprint through for the second.

Harry Souttar 6 Communication does need to improve but it is harsh to point blame at him for the second. Clarke needs to react better. Came up with a vital block to thwart Akinde late in the game

Danny Andrew 6 Another tough shift but needs to be careful with his fouls. He body checked Anderson late on and was lucky not to pick up a second yellow. Needs to be more aware and stop the cynical fouls.

Harrison Biggins 5 For all the fancy football needs to bring an end product to the table. Town should not be cut open in the middle like that for the second.

Jordan Rossiter 6 Fleetwood missed his energy against Wycombe but like Biggins needs to bring more end product.

Paul Coutts 6 Ran the show in the middle of the park in the opening 30 minutes but again Town need more end product from their midfield men.

Wes Burns 6 Switched around the park a bit too much. Started at left forward, ended up finishing the game at right-back and on the right wing. His best position is on that right flank, does not have the same impact on the left.

Paddy Madden 6 An unusually unproductive day at the office for Madden. Normally would have gobbled one of his half chances up but no doubt he will bounce back.

Josh Morris 6 After a bright start he has faded a tad, looks more of a threat on the left but was well defended by Lincoln.

Subs: Ched Evans on for Clarke 46 6 You'd expect him to score his late chance but helped Town improve in attack in the second half.

Ash Hunter on for Biggins 52 7 Moved to the bench and came on to show why he should be starting. A constant thorn in Lincoln's side, he needs consistent starts.

Kyle Dempsey on for Rossiter 77 6 An impressive late cameo. Calm on the ball and helped link Town's defence and attack. The other midfielders all about sideways passing or passing back in the first half but he was all about pushing forward. Glimpses of the Dempsey of 2017.