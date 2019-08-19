PLAYER RATINGS: Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 2

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick assessed the performances from Town's 3-2 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

Alex Cairns 6 Needs to improve his communication. Could have alerted Burns to lack of danger for the own goal but needs to organise his defence better on set-pieces.

Lewie Coyle 6 His cross into the mix found Rossiter and led to McAleny's first goal. But aside from that a forgettable afternoon for the full-back. Doncaster had a whale of a time on his right flank though you could argue he needed better support from his team mates.

Harry Souttar 7 A rock in the heart of Town's defence. Blocked, cleared and nodded away most things in his path. A solid showing and did not deserve to be in a defence that conceded three goals.

Peter Clarke 6 Showed his experience to nod Sadlier's cross just wide of the post in the second half but perhaps could have been on the wrong end of a penalty decision. Gave the referee a decision to make when he challenged May in the box - fortunately the referee booked the Doncaster man for simulation.

Danny Andrew 6 A quiet afternoon from the Town full-back. Seems to be easing his way back to life at Town. Needs to make more of an impact on the game and beaten for pace a number of times.

Jack Sowerby 5 A surprise name on the team sheet and he did not take his chance. Should have cleared the cross for the John goal and needed to help Coyle more on that right-hand side. Unlucky with his header that looked to have crossed the line but far from an impressive first start of the season.

Jordan Rossiter 7 Injured his eye celebrating the goal and Town missed him when he was off the pitch receiving treatment. He's been a bright spark in the middle of the park and his energy was missed when he was forced off at the break.

Paul Coutts 6 Not his best performance. Dragged in to help a lot on Town's right-hand side but could have done more to stop the cross in for John's goal and could have helped close down Coppinger for the second.

Wes Burns 6 Did what any player would have done at the back post to try and clear Coppinger's set-piece. Needed more communication from his team mates but aside from the unfortunate own goal another good shift. Should have hit the target with his chance at the end of the first half.

Conor McAleny 7 Great to see him back in the goals for Fleetwood Town. A great instinctive header to nod Rossiter's flick-on home. Great positioning and awareness and another good shift. Hopefully a big boost to his confidence.

Josh Morris 6 Needs to track back more and help his defence and midfield when playing in that front three role. A thorn in Doncaster's side from an attacking point of view and teed Madden up for the second. Could have done better when the rebound from Sowerby's header fell to him.

Subs: Madden on for Rossiter 46 7 Showed how lethal he is in the box by scoring just 12 minutes after entering the fray. Once again pushing for a start.

Biggins on for Sowerby 80 6 Gave Town renewed energy in the middle of the park.

Wallace on for McAleny 66 7 Made an impact like he did off the bench at Nottingham. Looks hungry and is pushing for a start.