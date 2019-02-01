Paul Stewart column: Blackpool FC update in a week of rich drama and cruel blows

A mixed bag for this week’s column, starting with an update on the BFC situation and the consortium with which I am involved.

I am in touch with Latvia and we are still looking at possible avenues to acquire the club without receivership and the inevitable 12-point deduction scenario.

I am not sure if an agreement can be reached legally but we are exploring every possible avenue.

How tragic is the almost certain death of new Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala, whose plane disappeared over the English Channel and has not been recovered?

How life can sometimes deal such cruel blows. My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

Elsewhere, what a string of results this week in keeping the Premier League wide open.

Who could have foreseen Newcastle taking three points off Manchester City, who looked in formidable form going into Tuesday’s encounter?

When Sergio Aguero scored after 25 seconds, I think everyone expected another 4-0 or 5-0 hammering.

But this didn’t materialise and it looked as though City were going to hand Liverpool a seven-point lead at the top as they were due to play Leicester the following evening at fortress Anfield. Then came twist number two.

After Liverpool went ahead early on, it looked ominously as though they would build that seven-point lead which would probably be unassailable at this point of the season.

Even though Harry Maguire equalised before half-time, it looked like Liverpool would prevail in the second half.

But this wasn’t to be – to the delight of City fans and I’m sure their players and manager.

I think Spurs’ much-needed win gives them just a slight glimmer of hope but nothing more.

I still see the title ending up in the North West and I have to give a mention to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has certainly made a strong case for being made the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

His Manchester United team remain unbeaten, despite a minor blip at home to Burnley, and have been rejuvenated under his leadership.

Maybe the club should install Solskjaer sooner rather than later and stop any rumours regarding other managers.

In other sports, George Groves has decided to hang up his boxing gloves and I think quite rightly so.

I’m not sure he had anywhere to go but his career gave us some great nights in the ring, especially his duels with Carl Froch.

Theirs was a genuine hatred for each other and both of their contests did not disappoint the viewing public.

Fine margins stopped Groves winning at least one of those epic meetings.

It looks as though Andy Murray’s injury is going to prevent him from bowing out at Wimbledon.

The Dunblane-born ace certainly must be recognised as one of the best tennis players GB has produced and over the last decade he has proved to be worthy of his knighthood.

Murray’s two Wimbledon wins must be the highlights among his triumphs – for a British tennis player that must be the holy grail.

So thank you, sir, for delivering a title that many have tried to win but failed.