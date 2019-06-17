Paddy Madden: Why Fleetwood Town fans are the secret of my goalscoring success

Paddy Madden says the Cod Army have been key to his goalscoring form and feels the constant support of the Fleetwood Town faithful makes him relaxed on the pitch.

Former Carlisle, Yeovil Town and Scunthorpe United forward Madden was frustrated to miss out on his 20-goal target last season, ending Town’s campaign on 19 – four in the FA Cup and the rest in League One.

But the striker says the fans were key to him finishing the season as Town’s top scorer – one ahead of fellow frontman Ched Evans – as they settled his nerves on the pitch.

And after signing a new three-year Highbury deal, the 29-year-old hopes for more of the same in the 2019-20 campaign.

He said: “The fans have made it very easy for me.

That is one of the reasons I have done so well – because I have that relaxed feeling.

“Some fans would maybe get on players’ backs but these fans are very vocal, with George (super-fan McLaughlin) in the stands getting the atmosphere going.

“The fans have been great and I cannot thank them enough.”