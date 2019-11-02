Paddy Madden pays tribute to his Fleetwood Town team-mates for their efforts

Paddy Madden has thanked his Fleetwood Town team-mates for their roles in his start to the season.

The striker has 10 goals already going into this afternoon’s game at Bolton Wanderers.

Only Peterborough United pair Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney have scored more but Madden is happy to share the plaudits with his team-mates.

He said: “I have the service and that’s probably the main reason that I have so many goals this year already.

“We’re starting to get that understanding, they’re starting to know what I like and I’m starting to know what they want to do on the ball.

“It’s a joy for me to have such good wingers in the squad, Ched (Evans) and I thrive on stuff like that.

“I’m the type of striker that likes early crosses so I can get my movement sorted.

“We’re building up that understanding, it’s working so far and hopefully that continues.

“I’d like to think that wherever I go, I’ll guarantee goals.

“We all have our invidiual talents and my talent is scoring goals so I don’t really find that as a pressure situation.

“Without the boys here and the great service into the box I can’t score goals. It’s a team effort and hopefully we can keep that up.

“I like playing up front with a target man. With Ched, as I said about James Hayter at Yeovil where I had that, where my strength is running off people. I like to get that yard of space and be facing the goal.

“With Ched, he gives me that because I’m less back to goal and I’m more facing. I think we work well because we’re different types of players.”

Town sit fourth in the League One table as they head to Bolton this afternoon to face a Wanderers side rebuilding after a difficult time.

Having had to field a team of youngsters earlier in the season, Wanderers’ takeover has seen them add a lot more experience.

Madden said: “It’s a bit of a strange one, no disrespect to the younger boys but a lot of the teams would have taken playing them in the early stages of the season.

“They’ve brought in some good experienced players so it’s going to be a good game.

“Even if it was the younger boys playing you’d need to approach it in the right manner because no game in this league is easy.

“I haven’t seen much of the younger players but I’m sure they’re all good players and I expect a tough task like any game.”