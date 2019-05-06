Paddy Madden 'annoyed' not to hit the 20-goal mark but 'delighted' to sign Fleetwood Town contract extension

Paddy Madden was annoyed not to hit the 20-goal mark but the Fleetwood Town forward is aiming to hit that tally next term after signing a new deal.

Madden, 29, will lead Joey Barton’s line again next season after penning a new contract that keeps him at the club for the next three seasons.

Since joining Town from Scunthorpe United in January last year, Madden has scored 25 goals in 69 games in all competitions.

The Dubliner scored 19 goals this season and was frustrated to miss out on that 20-goal tally when Town lost their final game of the season 1-0 at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

But the Irishman is keen to hit more than 20 in 2019-20 to make his average 20 for a season.

He said: “It was not meant to be. I won’t get stressed about what is gone.

“I look to get over 20 next year and average it out.

“I said I was a 20-goal striker, so to miss out by one was a bit annoying but these things happen.

“I had enough games to get over it but I just hit a bit of a bad run at the wrong time.”

Madden says he is delighted to have signed a new deal and hopes to break some goalscoring records in the future.

He said: “All I know is scoring goals. I’ve been scoring goals since I was four years old.

“I said I’d score goals and I’ve lived up to that.

“I just want to get as many as I can in the next few years at the club and hopefully break some more records.

“Since the day I got here I have loved every minute.

“I’m just happy that I have done well and have done what I said I would do, which is score goals. I’m delighted to be rewarded with a new deal.”

Town boss Joey Barton says Madden’s selfless play as well as his goals make him a key member of the side.

He said: “This is fantastic news for everyone associated with Fleetwood Town.

“Paddy is a key part of our team and culture, and sets the tone in every match for how we want to play.

“His goals are an obvious asset to the team but his work rate and selflessness are for me what make him such a valuable member of our squad.

“We’re delighted to have him with us for the next three seasons.”