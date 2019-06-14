Paddy Madden: A dog's life is just great at Fleetwood

Paddy Madden says his dogs’ love of the seaside was a factor in him committing his future to Fleetwood Town.

The striker has penned a fresh deal that will keep him at Highbury for the next three seasons.

The 29-year-old’s 25 goals in 69 appearances for the club include 19 scored last season. And after moving to Town from Scunthorpe in January last year, Madden says it was an easy decision to extend his stay.

He said: “Me and my missus and my dogs are settled up here. The dogs love the seaside and that is one of the reasons.

“You could not get better facilities in League One, so it was a no-brainer.”

But Irishman Madden is returning to his native Dublin this summer to see his family.

He added: I have not been home a lot this year. It is hard to get a dog-sitter, so I have not been home so much.

“It will be good to see all my family and friends. I would say I’ll let my hair down... but that is gone now, so I can’t!”