Out-of-contract AFC Fylde defender Jordan Tunnicliffe snapped up by League Two side

Out-of-contract AFC Fylde defender Jordan Tunnicliffe has joined League Two side Crawley Town on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Sussex club with the option for a further 12 months.

The centre back has been a virtual ever-present at Fylde for the past two seasons, making 93 appearances for the Coasters.

He made the move to Mill Farm in 2017 from Kidderminster Harriers.

Tunnicliffe began his career at West Bromwich Albion and then had a spell at Barnsley, which included a loan period with Stalybridge prior to his move to Kidderminster.

He was offered a new contract by Fylde but has opted to return to the Football League with Crawley.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to the club," Crawley's director of football Selim Gaygusuz said.

"He is one of the most highly regarded central defenders in the National League and we think he has a lot to offer at a higher level.

"He is a dominant, strong defender and he can also chip in with his fair share of goals. We’re looking forward to watching him develop and help move the team forward this season.”

Tunnicliffe's former Fylde teammate Jay Lynch is also a free agent after coming to the end of his deal, but the goalkeeper has been offered a new deal by the Coasters.

Manager Dave Challinor has stated the door is not closed on last season’s number one, though the out-of-contract keeper has not responded to the offer on the table.