Onward Cards for next season on sale at Fleetwood Town: prices frozen for adults and reduced for children

Fleetwood Town have frozen the price of their adult Onward Card for next season and reduced prices for juniors.

Onward Cards, which have replaced traditional season tickets at the club are on sale now.

Junior prices have been reduced to £50 for seating and £23 for standing. That is a saving of up to £40 and means young fans can watch the Cod Army next season for as little as £1 per game.

The Onward Card provides supporters with entry to all 23 Sky Bet League One home matches as well as an exclusive range of offers and discounts at the club and with its partners.

Onward Cards can be bought by a one-off payment or in 10 monthly instalments.

Adult Onward Card prices start from £17 per month, with seniors and under-25s from £12 per month and under-16s from £2.30 per month.

Under-fives are free with a paying adult.

Cards bought via one-payment cost £170 for adults, £120 for seniors and under-25s and £23 for under-16s.

An administration charge is added for cash sales.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley said: “We are delighted to be able to not only freeze the price of the Onward Card for all adult supporters but massively reduce the price for under-16s.

“We pride ourselves on being a true family club and providing real value for money for our loyal and brilliant fans.

“This is a very exciting time for Fleetwood Town and we want as many families and young fans here at Highbury to enjoy this journey as we go ‘Onward Together’.”

There are three price bands: for Memorial Stand standing, for Highbury/Parkside Stand seating and for the premium block in the Parkside Stand. A new family zone has also been created in the Parkside Stand.

Existing Onward Card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday May 28 to secure their seats for next season and should retain their existing card, which will be revalidated on renewal.

Onward Cards are available in person at the Highbury Stadium club shop, by phoning (01253) 775080 or online at www.onwardcard.co.uk