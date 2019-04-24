One Wembley visit in May not enough for AFC Fylde midfielder Andy Bond

Not every footballer gets the chance to play at Wembley but AFC Fylde ace Andy Bond will not be satisfied if the FA Trophy final is the club’s only visit to the home of football next month.

Fylde face National League leaders Leyton Orient on May 19 in the final of the Trophy, a competition midfielder Bond won with Barrow in 2010.

The 33-year-old is in his third term at the Coasters and hopes that showpiece will end a season which also sees Fylde promoted to the Football League via the play-off final eight days earlier .

Fylde clinched their play-off spot with Friday’s 1-0 home win over Barnet, then climbed to fourth by beating title-chasing Salford City away by the same score on Monday.

The Coasters will be at home in the first round of the play-offs next Wednesday or Thursday against Harrogate or Eastleigh.

That will be finalised on Saturday lunchtime, when Halifax visit Mill Farm for the final game of the regular season and Bond wants to go into the play-offs with the momentum of three straight wins.

He stressed how special it is to play at Wembley, with assistant boss Colin Woodthorpe never managing to grace the iconic turf despite over 900 Football League appearances.

Bond says the focus right now is on Fylde’s league ambitions and not the Trophy treat.

He said: “The lads will approach it like any other game. We want to go into the play-offs with momentum.

“The main aim is promotion. It does not bother me who we get. We are two games from Wembley again.

“To play at Wembley twice in one season would be special – some players do not get to play there once.

“Colin Woodthorpe has played 950 league games and has never played at Wembley.

“The main aim is promotion. It is an unbelievable season to be fair.”

And Bond wants to deliver chairman David Haythornthwaite’s goal of the Football League by 2022 three years ahead of schedule.

And at 33 he still has a desire to make it back to the league with Fylde.

He said: “Everybody wants to be in the Football League.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love it here. I’ve been promoted with them, been in the play-offs we could now get the FA Trophy.

“If I can get the club into the league with these boys it will be a great achievement.”