Notts County 2 AFC Fylde 0: Coasters come up short at Meadow Lane

AFC Fylde’s winning run ended at Meadow Lane, as a goal in each half was enough for Notts County to win 2-0.

The Coasters started on the front foot, with Danny Philliskirk’s perfectly weighted ball over the top finding the in-form Dan Bradley.

Bradley’s first time cut back, however, couldn’t find a yellow shirt and County were able to clear for a corner, which came to nothing.

In the next move, Ryan Croasdale was very nearly found one-on-one but Sam Slocombe was quick off his line to stop the danger.

However, the game’s first real chance fell to the hosts, and, but for goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe, would have seen County take the lead.

Sam Osborne caught a half-volley sweetly and sent it towards the top corner but Lavercombe was on hand to tip it behind for a corner.

Moments later, Wes Thomas had the chance to prod home but Lavercombe was there to deny him from point-blank range.

This pressure eventually told as County opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Thomas, who shrugged off Jameson before firing beyond the outstretched challenge of Philliskirk and beyond Lavercombe.

With 35 minutes on the clock, the Coasters should have levelled after Bradley did superbly to find Danny Rowe 10 yards from goal but he mistimed his effort.

He was shown a sight of goal moments later as Scott Duxbury’s angled ball over the top found the striker, but his touch away from goal gave him too much to do.

As the game pushed on towards the interval, County came looking for a second with Regan Booty and Zoumana Bakayogo combining well to win a corner – but the subsequent routine was fluffed by Osborne.

County went close after the restart as Damien McCrory, who had been in the wars during the first half, headed over from a corner.

The Coasters had their own attacking to do though, and, soon after, Nick Haughton’s low cross was turned over his own bar unconvincingly by Connell Rawlinson.

This started a spell of sustained pressure for the Coasters with Rowe being found repeatedly inside the area and seeing one low effort deflected behind.

Lavercombe comfortably saved an Osborne effort while, at the other end, an offside flag spared Kyle Jameson’s blushes after he failed to convert Haughton’s cross.

This didn’t dismay the Coasters, who saw Jordan Williams brought down in the box but no penalty awarded.

They then had another chance when Duxbury’s clever ball evaded everyone and found Williams, who was unmarked inside the hosts’ six-yard area.

His first-time effort was smothered brilliantly by Slocombe, and from the resulting corner, he superbly kept out Haughton’s volley at the front post.

Tactical switches followed for both sides, and while the Magpies introduced another defender in the shape of Pierce Bird, the Coasters switched Bradley to right-back, and bought on former Notts County player Mark Yeates.

County then clinched three points from a set-piece with 10 minutes left as McCrory headed home, much to the delight of the home fans.

Notts County: Slocombe, McCrory, Rose, Thomas (Dennis 66), Boldewijn (Bird 75), Rawlinson, Wootton, Booty, Bakayogo, Brindley, Osborne (Shields 60). Subs not used: Kean, Dunn.

AFC Fylde: Lavercombe, Duxbury, Jameson, Byrne, Forbes (Yeates 73), Philliskirk, Bradley, Croasdale, Williams, Rowe, Haughton. Subs not used: Montgomery, Whitmore, Ngwatala, Craigen.

Referee: Peter Gibbons.

Attendance: 9,090.