Northwich Victoria 2 Squires Gate 3: Second-half fightback stuns the home side

Squires Gate came from two goals down to beat Northwich Victoria 3-2 and claim a league double over them.

Manager Luke Evans named new signing Cameron Gourley in the starting XI while Nana Adarkwa, who joined on work experience from Blackpool FC during the week, was on the bench.

Gate started the game well with an offside flag catching out Jack Iley before Jake Higham’s shot was blocked.

It was the home side, though, who took the lead after eight minutes when Aaron Burns beat both centre-halves before rounding Jordan Gidley and scoring.

Josh Pollard fired over for Gate, who could have levelled on 14 minutes but for a clearance off the line denying Iley.

Further quick thinking saw a throw in end with Higham squaring the ball to Dean Ing, whose effort was pushed away for a corner.

However, the home side found the net again on 25 minutes as Burns reacted quickest to turn a cross past Gidley.

The same player was denied a hat-trick by Matthew Farnworth’s block before Ing had an effort tipped over at the other end.

He was not to be denied in the 39th minute, heading home after Higham’s effort was saved to make it 2-1.

Gate changed their formation and introduced Adarkwa for the second half.

He made an instant impact and won the corner that set up Gate’s equaliser on 67 minutes with Higham firing home.

Eight minutes later and they were ahead, breaking from a Vics corner with Ing scoring again.

Gate substitute Tyler Rufus sent a curling effort just wide, while Kevin Pollard fired well over for the hosts as Gate claimed victory.

They climbed to 17th in the table going into Saturday’s home game against Congleton Town.

Squires Gate: Gidley, Dodd, Farnworth, Gourley, Higham, Turner, Pollard, Riley, Boyd, Ing, Iley. Subs: McCargher, Fox, Rufus, Adarkwa.