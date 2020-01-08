NINE goal League One star WON'T join Championship club as ex-Blackpool man sees contract terminated - League One

The January transfer window is entering its eighth day, with League One clubs completing deals and eyeing further moves.

And we’ve got all the latest third-tier gossip! Rochdale, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers have completed deals, whilst stars from Peterborough United, Blackpool continue to be linked with moves to other clubs.

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says the loan signing of Sheffield Wednesdays Jordan Thorniley does not mean Curtis Tilt or Ben Heneghan will leave.

Sunderland wont receive a fee for Scottish international after his move to Aberdeen. (The Sun)

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Championship interest in Marcus Maddison, but denied contact from West Brom. (Birmingham Live)

Portsmouth have announced the signing of Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan until the end of the 2019/20 season. (Portsmouth News)

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet is closing in on a move to Charlton Athletic. (D3D4 Football)

Doncaster Rovers have extended the loan of Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf until the end of the season. (Doncaster Free Press)

Jon McLaughlin and Marc McNulty, Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg continue to be linked with Stadium of Light departures as Phil Parkinson looks to reshape his squad. (Sunderland Echo)

