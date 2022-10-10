The ex-Manchester United defender was relieved of his duties after eight months in charge at The Hawthorns as the Baggies dropped into the bottom three.

The club are currently third from bottom with 11 points having scraped just one win in 13 games this term [beating Hull City 5-2 in August].

Under 21s coach Richard Beale has been appointed interim boss and will be assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

Reaction from West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce. Photographer Paul Greenwood/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion - Wednesday 5th October 2022 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland boss Bruce, who took over from Valerien Ismael in February, four months after being sacked by Newcastle United, joins Chris Wilder (Middlesbrough), Shota Arveladze (Hull City), Steve Morison (Cardiff City), Danny Schofield (Huddersfield Town) and Michael O’Neil (Stoke City) in losing his job during the 2022/23 campaign while Paul Warne (Rotherham United to Derby County) and Alex Neil (Sunderland to Stoke City) also moved on to pastures new.

Here are the latest odds for his successor courtesy of SkyBet.

*All odds correct at the time of being published.

4/1: Chris Wilder, Roy Keane. 6/1: Sean Dyche. 8/1: Scott Parker. 12/1: Rob Edwards. 14/1: Carlos Corberan, Mark Robins. 16/1: Wayne Rooney, Anthony Barry. 18/1: Michael Carrick. 20/1: Gary Rowett, David Wagner, Duncan Ferguson, Liam Rosenior. 22/1: Carlos Carvalhal. 25/1: John Terry, Daniel Farke, Nathan Jones. 33/1: Marcelo Bielsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's Manager Sean Dyche remonstrates to the referee at half time Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Saturday 2nd October 2021 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2021 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com