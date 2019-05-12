Neill Byrne lifts the lid on AFC Fylde’s devastation at Salford City defeat

AFC Fylde skipper Neill Byrne spoke of his disappointment after their play-off loss.

The captain was devastated after the 3-0 defeat to Salford City but stressed the need for them to bounce back in the FA Trophy final against Leyton Orient next Sunday.

Byrne, who had spoken in the build-up about aiming to banish the memories of Wembley defeat with Macclesfield Town, outlined the feelings in the camp after their hopes of an EFL place ended.

He said: “As a team we are devastated, the rewards of winning are huge.

“You dust yourselves down but it is hard to say now. I think everyone is hurting.

“It is up to us now with the game next week at Leyton Orient.

“We have to get ourselves back up. It was a difficult drive home, it will be a difficult few days but as professionals we need to get ourselves up for next week.

However, when asked what went wrong on the day, Byrne played a straight bat.

Byrne said: “I don’t want to comment on that. I need to see the game back.

“They scored three goals, they took their chances.”