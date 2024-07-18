Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Football may not have come home from the Euros but a national trophy now resides in Fleetwood thanks to the triumphant Under-11s team from St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing Fleetwood Town Community Trust, they triumphed in the national finals of the Premier League Primary Stars girls' football tournament at the home of Premier League club Brentford.

Having won the Wyre and Fylde primary schools' competition and then the regional finals at Wigan Athletic, SW&SECA were among 20 schools representing their local professional clubs in the West London showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Academy won the PLPS Under-11 girls' tournament at Brentford FC

Having won nine of their 11 matches at Wigan, drawing the other two, the team from the Poulton Road school also took the national stage by storm at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, where they were again unbeaten.

They topped their group with 10 points after 2-0 wins over Stockport County and Manchester United, a 4-0 success against Derby County and a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, the only team to score against them.

A semi-final against fellow group winners Cheltenham Town brought a 3-0 win to earn SW&SECA a place against Norwich City in the final. And the Fleetwood school triumphed in the most dramatic style, with a goal in the final seconds of extra-time.

Corey Patterson, PLPS co-ordinator at Fleetwood Town Community Trust, told fleetwoodtownfc.com: “After just falling short last year to becoming champions this year truly is remarkable. They truly are a joy to watch, and they deserve nothing less.”