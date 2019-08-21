Midweek Fylde coast football round-up: First points for Squires Gate, AFC Blackpool held and Poulton sitting pretty after derby win

Squires Gate picked up their first North West Counties League points at the fourth attempt with Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Padiham.

Luke Noble got Gate’s premier division season up and running with an 82nd-minute winner which lifted them to 14th.

The visitors trailed at half-time in east Lancashire to Dam Craig’s early strike but Dean Ing equalised with a fine shot into the far corner on 64 minutes. Andy Clarkson’s side were grateful to returning keeper Ben Fletcher for at least one outstanding save. Gate return to action at Barnoldswick on holiday Monday.

AFC Blackpool couldn’t register a third successive victory in first division north, drawing 1-1 at home to Holker Old Boys.

Daniel Morris’ 17th-minute strike set the Mechanics on course for another win but Jamie Mellen equalised for the Cumbrians five minutes before half-time.

AFC slip to fifth but are only two points behind leaders Lower Breck ahead of Saturday’s visit St Helens Town.

Unbeaten Poulton lead the way in the West Lancashire League after a 2-0 derby win at home to Blackpool Wren Rovers.

Andy Harbor broke the deadlock shortly after half-time and David Cartmell’s stoppage-time strike wrapped up a fifth premier division win in six games for Poulton. However, it is four defeats in six for Wrens.

Lytham Town were 3-1 home winners over Slyne-with-Hest courtesy of Ross Ainsworth, John Waite and Danny Thompson, but Thornton Cleveleys lost 4-1 away to leaders Fulwood Amateurs.

Three down at half-time, Lewis Walmsley’s goal gave Thornton hope only for Hugo Rodriguez to complete his hat-trick.

Milnthorpe Corinthians lead the first division after a 1-0 win at Wyre Villa, Peter Baxendale scoring the only goal on the hour.

Freckleton moved up to third in the second division as Gary Basterfield scored three in a 5-0 victory over Garstang Reserves. Basterfield scored both first-half goals in the final six minutes, then Jordan Wilder and James Jemson took his team out of sight before the late hat-trick goal.