Memory Match: Blackpool boost survival hopes with convincing win at home to Gillingham, 1989

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at a vital 4-1 win for Blackpool against Gillingham to boost the Seasiders' survival hopes on May 1, 1989.

A few more performances like this and Blackpool might yet give themselves a chance of Third Division survival.

The Seasiders came back from a goal down to register their first home League win for more than 10 weeks and earn themselves a relegation lifeline.

After a run of 13 matches which brought only one victory, that lifeline is slender, but at least on this evidence there is something to build on.

What a pity they couldn’t find something approaching the same kind of form weeks ago, before the fight to avoid the drop reached desperation point.

Now it is a case of wait and hope that they can reproduce something similar – but a couple more performances and results like this in the remaining home games can go a long way to shortening the odds against survival.

The big difference in this game, after a dreadful run which had brought just five points from a possible 39 since the last home victory, was that the breaks went Pool’s way.

On so many occasions the build-ups have been there, the dominance has been there, but the goals haven’t.

This time, after a slow start which made it look like a clear case of “here we go again”, the Seasiders made all the running.

Goals from Keith Walwyn, Neil Matthews, Gillingham defender Tim O’Shea and an Andy Garner penalty earned the Seasiders their biggest victory since November 12 – when they beat Aldershot 4-0.

They rose to the occasion in style and put the visitors firmly in their place.

The faithful fans who went home shattered from the disastrous defeat against Chesterfield 10 days ago deserved the kind of passion and commitment shown in the second half.

Now, with four games left, it has to happen again and again and again if there is to be any hope of avoiding the horrific prospect of a place in Division Four next season.

With Mike Davies out injured and manager Jimmy Mullen down to the bare bones of a 13-man squad, Pool really did have their work cut out - even against a Gillingham outfit who had learned on the way to the game that the point Wigan earned against Preston had condemned them to relegation.

Walwyn had a header well tipped over by Gills keeper Ron Hillyard after three minutes.

But when danger man Gavin Peacock sped into the penalty area and fired the ball home 10 minutes later, it looked like a distinct case of more Bank Holiday agony.

But steadily Pool worked their way back and although some of the final passes into the box were disappointing in the first half, at least the opportunities were being forged. Perhaps more importantly, the rearguard was looking in little further danger.

On 36 minutes, Chris Thompson shot just wide after some good work by Alan Wright and Steve Morgan, who both had outstanding games.

Four minutes later, the equaliser came. Garner sent over a looping cross from the left and as Hillyard committed himself, Walwyn on the far post kept his eye firmly on the ball and met it perfectly to nod it over the line.

After move after move brought no reward, the breakthrough finally came 18 minutes from time from a youngster with an appropriate name for the Blackpool number seven shirt, Neil Matthews - starting his first home League game since October.

Garner played a delightful ball through from midfield and Matthews took it 10 yards before slamming it past Hillyard.

Four minutes later came the gift of an own goal from O’Shea - as Jimmy Mullen said afterwards, the only thing Gillingham gave Blackpool all afternoon.

Walwyn and Matthews chased a through ball from the impressive Garner to the right hand side of the 18-yard box - but lost out to O’Shea.

But as the defender shaped to pass the ball back to Hillyard, he failed to notice that the keeper had come to the edge of his area and slotted home a goal from a cute angle of which any striker would have been proud.

In the final minute came the icing on the cake for Pool - a goal that could yet prove vital if the relegation issue goes to goal difference.

Garner laid the ball across from the right and with Hillyard stranded, Wright found that extra bit of time and space to shoot.

Former Ipswich defender George Burley handled it on the line and Garner slotted home the penalty.

It made for a final scoreline that can’t help but boost Pool’s confidence for the crucial matches to come. Let’s just hope that stylish win we have all been waiting for hasn’t come too late.

Blackpool: Siddall. Burgess, Morgan, Thpmpson, Mathven, Elliott, Matthew, Malwyn, Garner, Coughan, Wright

Attendance: 2,152