Meeting AFC Fylde football hero was a dream come true for Edward

Junior Gazette - By Edward Cottle, age 6

My name is Edward Cottle and I’m six years old.

This week me and my team from Kirkham Juniors have been taking part in the Train Like A Pro programme every day with AFC Fylde.

I love football, so to be able to play every day over the past week has been amazing.

Throughout the week with Lloyd, our coach, we have taken part in loads of different fun things at Train Like A Pro, but I think my favourite moment has been when we visited the stadium.

We were able to see the pitch up close and sit in the seats where the subs go and where the manager watches the game.

This was amazing as it felt like we were all part of the 1st team.

My dream is to be a professional footballer.

When I grow up, I want to be a defender for the team I support, Everton FC.

I have always wanted to be a footballer, but since taking part in train like a pro it has made me want to be one even more.

It would be amazing to play football every single day and wake up every day knowing I am playing with my team.

I can’t imagine how it would feel to play on a huge pitch in front of the fans.

If I scored a goal everybody would be cheering for me and it would be amazing!

On our last day at Train Like A Pro we got a very special surprise.

The AFC Fylde captain, Lewis Montrose, visited us and spoke to all of our team about what life is like as a professional footballer.

We all got to have penalties against him and on my second one I scored in the bottom corner and it felt amazing!

Everyone in my team was cheering and Lewis hi-fived me and said my penalty was amazing, I think it was the best day of my whole life!

