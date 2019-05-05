Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Return of Jimmy Ryan the only positive as Blackpool beaten by Gillingham
The long-awaited return of long-term absentee Jimmy Ryan was the only positive for Blackpool following yesterday's dismal final day 3-0 defeat to Gillingham.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5/10
Badly let down by the players in front of him but got nowhere near Gillinghams clinically-taken strikes.
2. Marc Bola - 5/10
Improved after the break after returning to familiar position of left back after struggling on the right-hand side.
3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Not at his best up against the talented Tom Eaves, who will surely go onto bigger and better things next season.
4. Curtis Tilt - 4/10
Beaten far too easily for Gillinghams first and, while unfortunate, it was his slip that led to the second too.
