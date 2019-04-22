Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso Blackpool's hero in dramatic win against neighbours Fleetwood Town Nathan Delfouneso's stoppage-time winner gave the Fylde Coast bragging rights to Blackpool as they recorded a last-gasp victory over 10-man Fleetwood Town. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10 Perhaps should have come off his line for Fleetwoods equaliser but made a couple of sublime saves. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Michael Nottingham - 7/10 Fleetwood struggled to deal with his long throws all afternoon as he came back into the side in place of the injured Ollie Turton. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10 Struggled at times to keep the dangerous Paddy Madden quiet but won most of his aerial duels and made some important clearances. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10 Lost Ched Evans for Fleetwoods equaliser but proved a nuisance in the opposition box all afternoon. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4