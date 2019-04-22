Nathan Delfouneso celebrates his stoppage-time winner

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Nathan Delfouneso Blackpool's hero in dramatic win against neighbours Fleetwood Town

Nathan Delfouneso's stoppage-time winner gave the Fylde Coast bragging rights to Blackpool as they recorded a last-gasp victory over 10-man Fleetwood Town.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Perhaps should have come off his line for Fleetwoods equaliser but made a couple of sublime saves.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10

Perhaps should have come off his line for Fleetwoods equaliser but made a couple of sublime saves.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fleetwood struggled to deal with his long throws all afternoon as he came back into the side in place of the injured Ollie Turton.

2. Michael Nottingham - 7/10

Fleetwood struggled to deal with his long throws all afternoon as he came back into the side in place of the injured Ollie Turton.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Struggled at times to keep the dangerous Paddy Madden quiet but won most of his aerial duels and made some important clearances.

3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

Struggled at times to keep the dangerous Paddy Madden quiet but won most of his aerial duels and made some important clearances.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lost Ched Evans for Fleetwoods equaliser but proved a nuisance in the opposition box all afternoon.

4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10

Lost Ched Evans for Fleetwoods equaliser but proved a nuisance in the opposition box all afternoon.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4