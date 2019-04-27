Ben Heneghan was in commanding form for the Seasiders once again

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Brave Ben Heneghan impresses as Blackpool suffer narrow defeat to Barnsley

Blackpool suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Barnsley in their penultimate game of the League One campaign.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Unsighted for Barnsleys equaliser but made a couple of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10

Caught out of position on a couple of occasions and Barnsley had joy down his side of the pitch.

2. Michael Nottingham - 5/10

Made a string of brave last-ditch blocks and won the vast majority of his aerial duels, but Barnsleys quality finally told.

3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Demonstrated his quality on the ball and always looked to bring the ball out of defence to help launch attacks.

4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10

