Matchwinner Rowe savours his set-piece spectacular at Wembley

Matchwinner Danny Rowe was delighted to see his free-kick hit the back of the net as AFC Fylde beat Leyton Orient to lift the FA Trophy at Wembley.

Rowe netted the final’s only goal, curling home a 25-yard free-kick in the 60th minute.

The striker has a liking for shooting from outside the box, and this one finding the roof of the net went some way towards making up for the National League play-off final defeat to Salford City eight days earlier.

There was no doubt that Rowe would take the free-kick when it was awarded for a foul on Alex Reid.

His team-mates left their top scorer to do the business, with no decoy or anyone else shaping to take it.

Rowe said: “I had a good feeling about it as soon as I hit the ball. I knew it had beaten the wall and it wasn’t on the keeper’s side.

“The keeper has got to go to his side of the wall, and if you beat him on the other side he has to look at it as being a good free-kick.

“It was a nice feeling to see it go in, a better feeling than last week.

“Obviously the play-off final defeat was disappointing but it feels good to win.”

Fylde could have had the game sewn up in the first half but saw a number of good chances go begging.

In the second half they had to ride their luck somewhat, with Orient hitting the woodwork three times.

Rowe added: “I thought we were very good over the course of the game.

“Orient had a few chances and they were unlucky with the shot which their lad got in the way of.

“But overall I thought we deserved to win. We could have been a few goals up by half-time.

“In the end things went our way and you do need a bit of luck in a game, however well you play.”

A summer holiday is in Rowe’s immediate plans before the build-up to next season starts at the end of June.

Following this win on the back of reaching the play-off final, Rowe is in no doubt that the Coasters can launch a promotion push.

“The aim has always been to get into the Football League by 2022,” said Rowe.

“Unfortunately last week it didn’t happen in the play-off final but with this chairman involved we will get there.

“There will be teams coming into the league who are good and the teams already here will strengthen – this is a tough division.

“I’ll have a holiday now and then start to look at next season.”