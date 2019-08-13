MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1 Fleetwood Town 0

Nottingham Forest attacker Tiago Silva taught Fleetwood Town how to finish as Joey Barton's men were left to rue their missed chances at the City Ground.

Silva's 59th minute strike sent Joey Barton's League One side out of the Carabao Cup but it was far from an easy ride for the Championship side.

Barton's men arrived at Forest on the back of two straight wins over Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon.

The Town boss made two changes to the side that beat the Dons 2-1 on Saturday.

Conor McAleny and Josh Morris moved to the bench as Ash Hunter and Paddy Madden strolled into Barton's favoured 4-3-3 formation.

It was Hunter's 200th professional appearance and a sentimental one too at his boyhood club.

Though it was not to be the winger's night and when keeper Alex Cairns was called upon in just the fourth minute it looked like it could be a hard day at the office for Town.

Cairns showed his steel with a one-handed stop to thwart Rafa Mir.

But Town soon settled into the game with Andrew seeing a set-piece tipped over and as the game drew to a close Souttar saw a header saved by Brice Samba.

Biggins was felled by Silva and Hunter nearly had his fairy-tale night.

The winger stepped up but skimmed his set-piece just past the right post.

Though it was Forest who went close at the end of the half with Peter Clarke pulling off a strong block to stop Samba Sow opening the scoring.

Town had defended resolutely and handled everything the hosts threw at them.

But they were to pay the price for missed chances in the second 45.

Barton had swapped Wes Burns and Hunter on the wings but the Forest fan would make way in the 53rd minute.

The winger took his frustration out on a water bottle as he made way for Josh Morris.

Sammy Ameobi nodded a corner just over the bar as Forest got closer to goal.

And Silva soon showed Town how to finish.

He got the better of Harry Souttar in the box to whip the ball past Cairns in the 59th minute.

Barton would then mix things up again with McAleny on for Biggins as he made a similar tactical shift to the one that fuelled Saturday's come-back win over Peterborough.

Paddy Madden stayed in a number nine role but Town moved to a 4-2-3-1 with the ball with Morris and Burns on the wings and McAleny in that 10 role once again.

Cairns had to stop a stinging Silva set-piece and then the Forest man attempted the spectacular.

Silva orchestrated a counter-attack and with Town racing back and Cairns out of his depth the goalscorer went for goal. But fortunately for the stranded keeper it flew wide of the right stick.

As the clock ticked down Town upped the ante.

Coutts' strike was batted back to him by Samba with the midfield man nodding it into the path of unmarked forward McAleny.

But the striker could only fizz the ball wide of the post.

Rossiter made way for Ross Wallace as the Scot made his second Town bow.

He signed a fresh deal on Saturday and caused chaos when he came off the bench.

His free-kick was just batted away by Samba with Burns also forcing the Forest man into a smart stop.

Madden looked set to keep Town's Carabao Cup dreams alive as he raced through on goal but the normally clinical Irish forward fizzed the ball wide of the right stick.

That miss summed up Town's night as the luck of the Irish was not with Town.

They deserved a draw and a shot in the shoot-out but it seems failing to pack their shooting boots cost Town a spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Riberio, Figueiredo, Worrall, Bostock, Mir, Jenkinson, Ameobi, Sow (Johnson, 64), Silva, Appiah (Cash, 77). Subs not used: Muric, Milosevic, Robinson, Richardson, Mighten.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Clarke, Souttar, Andrew, Rossiter (R Wallace, 80) , Coutts, Biggins (McAleny, 62), Hunter (Morris, 53), Madden, Burns. Subs not used: Crellin, Eastham, Sowerby, Sheron.