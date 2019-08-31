MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 2 Fleetwood Town 0

A quick-fire Tyler Walker double stunned Fleetwood Town to give Lincoln City all three points at Sincil Bank.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton made one change to the side that beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 last time out.

Ash Hunter moved to the bench as Harrison Biggins returned to the starting line-up.

That move saw Morris push up to a role on the right of the front three with Burns moving over to the left.

Biggins would start in a midfield three and Town would hold their own in the opening 30 minutes.

Morris fired wide but Town's attacks often ended with the offside flag being waved in the torrential rain that battered the pitch in the first half.

Harry Anderson twice went close as he nodded wide and then headed straight at ex-Lincoln shot-stopper Gilks.

But Fleetwood did not learn their lessons as the Imps soon struck from a cross into the box.

Town had failed to deal with Anderson earlier but it was to be Tyler Walker who would do the damage.

The Lincoln man propelled himself into the air to connect with Harry Toffolo's cross from the right and nod the ball past Gilks in the 34th minute.

It was a brave and emphatic diving header and one that deservedly gave the Imps the lead.

But Town would be left kicking themselves for not picking him up in the box and conceding, yet again, from a cross in from their right-flank.

Walker caught Town napping seconds later.

Callum Connolly pounced from the re-start to send the forward through on goal.

And Walker calmly rolled the ball past Gilks to give the Imps a two goal cushion at the break.

As the weather turned from torrential rain to blazing sunshine Town too found themselves transformed in the second 45.

Barton sent striker Ched Evans on at half-time for defender Peter Clarke as Town switched to a 3-5-2 formation.

Hunter was thrown on for Biggins minutes later and Town would go on to pose more of a threat.

The Imps should have wrapped the game up just before the hour mark when Anderson once again found space in the box.

But he scooped the ball over the bar at the back post with Gilks in trouble.

But it was Town who looked the greater threat thanks to the introduction of Hunter.

Andrew saw a set-piece just batted away by Josh Vickers, Madden flicked a Hunter centre over and the wing-wizard fired over.

Town settled into a back four as the half progressed with Coyle taking a new central defensive role alongside Souttar.

Wes Burns moved to right back and Andrew on the left with Morris and Hunter taking wide roles to support strikers Evans and Madden.

Rossiter tried his luck from distance but his effort flew straight down Vickers' throat as Cowley made changes of his own.

Forward John Akinde would cause Town problems as they continued to look for a way back into the game.

But Akinde was thwarted by Souttar who was on hand to block his effort off the line.

Kyle Dempsey made his first appearance of the season off the bench for Rossiter.

But Town's day was to be summed up by a late chance.

A Morris strike flew towards the unmarked Madden in the box but he nodded the ball waywardly towards the right of the six-yard box.

The striker was onside but it just was not to be Town's day as they suffered their third straight defeat on the road.

Lincoln: Vickers, Toffolo, Shackell, Payne, Bostwick, Walker (Akinde, 71), Grant (Andrade, 74), Morrell, Connolly (O'Connor, 75), Eardley, Anderson. Subs: Smith, Bolger, Chapman, Lewis.

Fleetwood Town: Gilks, Coyle, Clarke (Evans, 46), Souttar, Andrew, Biggins (Hunter, 52), Rossiter (Dempsey, 78), Coutts,

Morris, Madden, Burns. Subs not used: Cairns, Eastham, Wallace, Sheron.