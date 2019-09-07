MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 2 Oxford United 1

Fleetwood Town's seven month unbeaten home run continued with a 2-1 victory over Oxford United.

Joey Barton's side have not lost in the league at Highbury since eventual 2019-19 League One champions Luton Town took all three points from their home fortress in February.

And in Oxford they had the perfect visitors to keep that run going a side they had not lost to in 10 EFL meetings prior to this sunny September clash.

Fleetwood dominated the opening exchanges and Paddy Madden gave them a deserved early lead.

Oxford failed to clear a corner and Jordan Rossiter's strike kissed the inside of the post before cannoning back to Madden in the 15th minute.

The striker gobbled up the opportunity to sweep home his sixth of the campaign inside the six-yard box.

Wes Burns and Kyle Dempsey had chances to extend Town's lead but they would be punished by Oxford.

The U's scored from their first clear cut chance of the game to level the scores.

Town had three opportunities to stop Anthony Forde on the right wing but the Oxford man eventually whipped the ball to Moore and he ghosted in-between static debutant Jimmy Dunne and experienced defender Peter Clarke to nod home in the 33rd minute.

The second half was end-to-end but it would be Fleetwood who regained the lead.

Oxford's Henry and Ruffles wasted chances with Burns and Dempsey having opportunities up the other end.

Oxford failed to clear a corner and Coyle found space on the right.

The Leeds United loanee whipped in a peach of a ball and Clarke strolled in to nod home his first goal for the club.

Fleetwood: Gilks, Coyle, Clarke, Dunne, Andrew, Coutts, Rossiter, Dempsey (Evans, 76), Morris (Hunter, 76), Madden, Burns (Biggins, 90). Subs not used: Cairns, Eastham, Sheron, Saunders.

Oxford: Eastwood, Cadden (Fosu-Henry, 81), Ruffles, Dickie, Moore, Rodriguez (Hanson, 58), Brannagan, Forde, Baptiste (Long, 73), Henry, Mackie. Subs not used: Stevens, Hall, Mousinho, Aygei.