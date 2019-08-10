MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Have your say

Super-sub Paddy Madden fuelled Fleetwood Town's fight-back as they bounced back from a goal down to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Highbury.

Kwesi Appiah had the ball in the net in the opening exchanges but his effort was chalked off.

Though Fleetwood Town would not learn from that early warning.

The rain and wind battered Town's home base and it was to be the elements that aided the visitors.

Luke O'Neill's cross from the left whirled through the air and out-foxed Town's giant centre-half Harry Souttar with Kwesi Appiah nipping in to nod home the opener in the 26th minute.

The rain faded in the second half but it was a much brighter Fleetwood Town showing.

Madden came off the bench at the break and levelled the scores in the 56th minute.

Harry Souttar saw his effort cleared off the line by Joe Pigott but Town completed the turnaround in the 65th minute.

Peter Clarke wheeled away in celebration but instant replays showed Josh Morris' cross from the right flew home untouched as Town made it 2-1.