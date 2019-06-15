Mark Yeates looks forward to linking up with AFC Fylde hotshot Danny Rowe

AFC Fylde’s new signing Mark Yeates says he can’t wait to link up with Danny Rowe.

The 34-year-old made the move to Mill Farm earlier this week on a free transfer from National League rivals Eastleigh.

There Yeates enjoyed an impressive campaign, producing 26 assists as the Spitfires finished in the play-offs.

There he enjoyed a strong link-up with Paul McCallum, who finished the season as the league’s second highest scorer behind Rowe.

“You want to play with good players,” Yeates admitted.

“The club have signed some good players and there’s good players already here.

“Rowe gets the headlines, deservedly so, because for someone to continually get the amount of goals he has shows what a talented boy he is.

“He’s probably not a typical number nine even though he’s a big, strong lad. I think he likes to get on the ball and he tries to make things happen.

“I’ve seen videos and highlights and he scores some wonder goals that make you think ‘wow’, so it will be nice to get in there, train with the lad and see first-hand what he’s like.

“Hopefully I can set him up with chances for him to stick goals away.”

Yeates has a wealth of experience in England, having clocked up well over 500 senior appearances, playing in the Premier League down to the National League.

Since starting his career with Tottenham 17 years ago, the Irishman has played for 13 Football League clubs, including a 12-month stint at Blackpool from January 2016.

Despite predominately being deployed as a winger during his career, Yeates believes he operates more effectively in a central role.

“If the manager asks you to play somewhere you will want to go out there and do it to the best of your ability,” Yeates said.

“I just want to be on the pitch to be honest. I want to get on the ball and try to make things happen.

“Whether that comes off or not, I think I’m old enough and big enough now to know there’s no point in hiding.

“That’s always been something that has been a decent quality of mine, that I don’t hide and I will always try to get on the ball and be productive. In that sense, that’s not going to change.

“Where do I see myself? I honestly don’t know. But last season I played at the tip of the three in midfield in a number 10 role and I enjoyed it.

“I could drift out into wide positions to put balls into the box without having to have too much defensive responsibility.

“But if the gaffer wants to play me out wide, or if he wants to play me inside, I’ll do the best I can for the team and for the group.”