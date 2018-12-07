Marcelo Bielsa discusses Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle's Elland Road future

Marcelo Bielsa plans to take advice from Victor Orta before deciding if Lewie Coyle will have a role in Leeds United’s first-team squad when the right-back finishes his loan at Fleetwood Town next month.

Bielsa said he was yet to take a view on whether to involve Coyle in the second half of United’s Championship season amid a long list of injuries at Elland Road.

Leeds United Lewie Coyle is on loan at Fleetwood until January.

Coyle, Leeds’ former development squad captain who is now 23, joined League One Fleetwood in June on a temporary deal to January 6.

The defender returned to Highbury Stadium for a second time having spent the whole of last season with Fleetwood and has not played for Leeds since the last day of the 2016-17 season.

Leeds are beset by absences across their backline and have three right-back options - Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas - on the sidelines at present.

Coyle has started every league game under Fleetwood manager Joey Barton and would be returning to Elland Road with full match fitness. Leeds, though, could agree to extend his loan to the end of the season.

Bielsa admitted he was still to consider Coyle’s future, saying: “We will make the analysis according to what Victor Orta proposes.”

Barton has spoken highly of Coyle’s performances, telling the Blackpool Gazette: “Lewie Coyle - what a great player to have in your side because he competes anywhere you want him to.

“I think you could play him in goal and he would give absolutely everything. It’s a privilege to have him in the building. He sets the tone for a lot of it.”