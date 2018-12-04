Manchester United need a miracle to reach Champions League again says boss Jose Mourinho

Manager Jose Mourinho claims it would be a “miracle” if Manchester United finished in the top four this season.

The Old Trafford club sit seventh in the league, eight points off Arsenal in fourth and the two sides will meet on Wednesday.

United have not won since November 3 and drew their last two league games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet RedeTV after the 2-2 draw at St Mary’s, Mourinho said: “Last year, we said that getting in second place was a fantastic thing due to the qualities we had compared to the qualities of the other teams fighting for the top four.”

Referring to his ambitions for the rest of the campaign, he said: “Try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle to end in fourth.”