MANAGER REACTION: Nottingham Forest 1 Fleetwood Town 0: Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton reacts to the result

Joey Barton was disappointed to see his Fleetwood Town knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest.

Tiago Silva's 59th minute strike secured the Championship side's passage to a tasty second round tie with Derby County.

But Barton felt his League One side deserved more from their night at the City Ground.

He said: "I'm disappointed with the result and being out because we have come here and tested ourselves against at team in the division above.

"We have done everything but score.

"That is the level.

"It is all very well and good carving out opportunities but unless you hit the back of the net it does not matter."

And Barton explained that his game plan was always to contain Forest and then switch things up in the 60th minute.

Barton sent Conor McAleny on for Harrison Biggins just after Forest took the lead and switched from 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

And he explained his tactics as he says his side should take enormous confidence from their performance.

He said: "We came with a game plan.

"The game plan was to shut the crowd down, take the crowd away from them, settle the lads in to playing at the unfamiliar surroundings of a Championship level ground.

"I thought we did that superbly.

"We limited them to set-plays and corners and we were happy with Bostock and Worrall having the ball deep.

"We knew they would not hurt us.

"We knew were we wanted them to play so we chose to have a skirmish on our terms.

"Second half when they scored the plan was always to change things in the 60th minute once we had bedded in and take the game to them.

"As it was they scored in and around that time.

"We made the change and I thought after that change only one side was going to get a goal.

"Unfortunately after that change we spurned some really good opportunities.

"We are more than pleased with the performance from the lads and I said to them in the dressing room you have to take enormous confidence from that because we have come to a Championship ground and done everything but score."