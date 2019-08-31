MANAGER REACTION: Lincoln City 2 Fleetwood Town 0: Joey Barton says aside from a 90 second period his Fleetwood side taught Lincoln what League One is all about

Joey Barton says his Fleetwood Town side need to learn from their 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City as he says his side shot themselves in the foot at Sincil Bank.

Tyler Walker's quick-fire double fired Lincoln to victory but before the Imps man's 34th and 35th minute efforts Barton felt his Town side were dominant.

Walker got ahead of Peter Clarke with his diving header flying past Matt Gilks.

Barton says Harry Souttar should have given his central defensive partner Clarke a warning.

The Town boss then saw his side concede straight from the re-start as the man Town missed out on securing on-loan Everton's Callum Connelly teed Walker up to make it 2-0.

Barton saw room for improvement in both attack and defence but believes his Town side put in a good performance for 85 minutes.

He said: "It was a quality ball in and a great run from the young lad to nip across our centre back.

"We are disappointed because it looks like Clarkey has not had a shout from Soutts.

"Soutts is a young man learning his trade so occasionally you do get moments like that and he needs to learn from it.

"I said to the lads at half-time you then had an opportunity to re-set.

"We are disappointed we conceded the goal but we have been so dominant.

"What you cannot go and do then is give them a second opportunity to score.

"Apart from that the lads have shot themselves in the foot.

That is the reality.

"You cannot concede goals, especially back-to-back as close to that when you are so dominant.

"Lincoln have got their game plan, they have a good defensive structure and they are hard to break down.

"We have managed to carve out a number of opportunities in the second half and have not took it.

"I'm not going to get too down on the lads, I thought the performance for large parts, 80-85 minutes of it, was very good.

"It is just those moments.

"That is the difference between being a good team and being a really good team.

"Today we need to learn our lessons."

Ched Evans came off the break at half-time with Ash Hunter and Kyle Dempsey also impressing off the bench.

Evans, top scorer Paddy Madden, Danny Andrew and Josh Morris all wasted chances at Lincoln.

And Barton says Town have to be more clinical in the future.

He added: "That is football.

"You have to take your chances.

"The difference in the game today is that they took theirs at key moments having weathered a period of being pinned back into their own half.

"I said to (first team coach) Clint Hill on the bench, weirdly, we could do with scoring here.

"We'd been that dominant you want to score to put the icing on it, I felt if we had done that it would be tough for them to come back because we were so good.

"We didn't and they get the goal and one quickly straight after.

"It is tough in any level to come back from two goals.

"But you look at our lads, it would have been easy to feel sorry for ourselves and roll over but our team just does not do that.

"We kept fighting until the end and asked questions of Lincoln.

"We just could not convert the opportunities.

"I'm pretty sure if we keep creating the opportunities for Paddy Madden and Ched Evans they will score lots of goals.

"Loads of positives but disappointed with taking no points back.

"Lincoln are in this league on their merits, they have made a good fist of it.

"You saw with (their Carabao Cup 4-2 defeat to) Everton on Wednesday night, they were more than a match for them.

"We came here and barring a 90 second period taught them what League One and what the top end of League One is all about."