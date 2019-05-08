Lytham Town ready for premier challenge

Lytham Town FC are planning for life in the premier division of the West Lancashire League after winning the division one title in dramatic style.

READ MORE Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Highfield Social tied at top

Needing to win their final match away to Lostock St Gerard’s to overhaul CMB for the title, Lytham did so 3-2 despite finding themselves town to 10 men after just five minutes and trailing 2-0 after half an hour.

The comeback began with a strike by top scorer Ross Ainsworth before Tom Watson’s brace sealed victory.

The team is managed by Chris Best, assisted by Paul Fiddler with help from his son Callum Best.

Callum told The Gazette: “We made some good signings and had a real togetherness which helped the club to go on a long unbeaten run.

“We are already preparing for next season in the premier division. It will be a new challenge and we will have to make a couple of adjustments but nothing too major.

“Poulton went up and have done well and hopefully we can hold our own too.”