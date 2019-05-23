Lytham St Annes win schools' Harry Johnston Cup with thrilling win over Cardinal Allen at Bloomfield Road

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College have won the Harry Johnston Cup, defeating Cardinal Allen Catholic High School 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

The annual schools’ football showpiece at Blackpool FC saw three fine goals scored before LSA lifted the cup which bears the name of the Seasiders’ FA Cup-winning captain of 1953.

Niall Dwyer lobbed the keeper from an acute angle to give LSA the lead at half-time.

Their second goal by Dez Preyzner was an exquisite left-footed finish into the corner after a sharp turn.

Cardinal Allen scored a great goal of their own, Will Holme firing home from outside the box to set up an exciting final 10 minutes.

In a fine team performance, Preyzner ran tirelessly for LSA and took his goal extremely well.

Harry Pratt and Mitch Reddy were strong in the Cardinal Allen defence, while Oliver Orr impressed in midfield as did Zac Hoggarth on the wing.

LSA team manager Alex Schultz said: “It was a great game. Lots of supporters and parents came along to watch and it was a really good event.”

The winning LSA team was: Matt Kelsey, Josh Smith, Matt Irving, Michael Carr, Kai Liddell, Jack Nichol, Liam Gledhill, Oil Burgess, Niall Dwyer, Jack DeHavilland, Dec Preyzner. Subs: Reece Moore, Jack Robinson, Dylan Garner, Harrison Yates, Max Ambery.