Longridge Town 3 AFC Blackpool 1: FA Vase defeat for the Mechanics

AFC Blackpool exited the FA Vase with a 3-1 defeat against Longridge Town.

It was Longridge who created the first opportunity as Dan Birch crossed but Alex Cameron made a fine save at the feet of Paul Turner.

The Mechanics nearly went ahead in the 15th minute, Francis Donaghy heading over from a cross.

Five minutes later and they were in front as a long throw caused problems and Kayode Leyland finished from just inside the area.

Leyland nearly got his second of the game late in the first half when he met Jamie Milligan’s cross but saw his header saved.

Longridge came out after half-time with a point to prove and it only took three minutes for the equaliser.

Finlay Sinclair-Smith was put through, crossing it in at the back post for Elliot Pond to score.

Longridge then took the lead on the hour when Turner chipped Cameron to make it 2-1.

AFC Blackpool nearly equalised moments later when a corner by Milligan was met by substitute Alex Caunce, whose header was cleared off the line.

Longridge made it 3-1 in the 79th minute as Turner netted his second of the afternoon.

The Mechanics tried to grab a goal back before full-time, Joe Robinson running into the box but then seeing his effort saved by the post.

Mechanics’ boss Martin Baird admitted afterwards: “First half, I think we did a job. I thought our decision making in the final third was not what it has been in these last couple of weeks.

“I think it cost us in the second half. In the second half, we just didn’t come out, we lost our discipline, we lost our shape and we didn’t work hard.”

AFC Blackpool: Cameron, Bishop, Dawson, Robinson, Donaghy, Vaughan, McKenna, Fishwick, Morris, Milligan, Leyland.