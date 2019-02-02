Lytham Town face England Deaf team in special Sunday fixture

Lytham Town FC face international opposition this Sunday in an exciting match against the England Deaf Men's team.

The West Lancashire League club's prestigious fixture is set for a 1.30pm kick-off at the BAE Sports Ground on Bank Lane, Warton, on Sunday, February 3.

Admission for spectators is free and refreshments will be available.

Lytham Town coach Callum Best told The Gazette: "This is a huge event for us as we are hoping it will raise awareness of our club and our fundraising efforts in building a new clubhouse.

"We are also playing to help support the England Deaf Men as they raise funds to go to this year's Deaf European Championships."