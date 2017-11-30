Highfield's leading role in growth of girls' football

Girls at Highfield Leadership Academy have kicked off a new partnership with the FA to encourage more girls to get involved in the beautiful game both on and off the pitch.

The multi-academy trust to which the school belongs has been designated an FA Girls’ Area Hub, delivering girls’ football across England.

The Highfield Road school celebrated the announcement during Girls’ Football Week, with the launch of its new girls’ football after-school club.

All girls in Years 7 to 11 have the chance to join the weekly club run by PE teacher and director of progress Rob Brookfield.

The after-school club will offer pupils coaching in key football skills, while future projects will get them involved in activities beyond the pitch designed to boost their leadership and life skills.

Rob Brookfield said: “Our female pupils are excited about the opportunity to get involved in football coaching and skill-building sessions. Over the coming months we will also be establishing a Highfield school football team, with the chance for pupils to get involved in roles off the pitch to help manage and lead the team.”

Year 9 pupil Caitlin Packer said: “The session was great fun. It is good to play football with a new group of girls.”