Fylde coast youth football round-up: Winning start for FC Rangers in Blackpool League, girls' action, YMCA

In The Blackpool and District Youth Football League, the U7s started their league matches with all teams playing.

All matches were played in good spirit and everyone had an enjoyable time, showing how they were learning and developing some skills.

In the U14s, FC Rangers played their first match and started with a win over Wyre Juniors.

Wyre took the lead with a lovely strike from Dylan Copeland before FC Rangers replied from the penalty spot following a trip in the box.

Both teams had several chances but FC took the initiative and took control of the game with the goals for FC coming courtesy of a brace apiece from Lewis Fenton and Jake Stokes and one from Warren Meek.

Poulton Town remain on top of the division with another win this time against Warton Typhoons.

St Annes Diamonds hosted Foxhall Hoops but Hoops proved too strong for them.

In the Lancashire FA Cup Foxhall Hoops played host to Whalley Juniors, but despite giving a very good account of themselves, they unfortunately lost out.

The U15s division has a new leader as, with Thornton Cleveleys Whites not in action, it saw Squires Gate Reds go top of the table with a second win of the season, this time against AFC Blackpool.

The match of the week was a good competitive match between FC Rangers Blues and Kirkham Juniors Reds which eventually saw the Reds come out winners; see pages 24-25 for more details.

There was a very close and competitive match at Cottam Hall between Poulton FC and FC Rangers.

The visitors took the lead with a goal from Matthew Guy, who got his second before half-time.

Poulton started to come back strongly as a great strike from Nico Cobb and a good finish from Tom Gut left the match all square.

Poulton had chances to take all three points but could not find the winning goal, so the points were shared.

At U18 level, Poulton Town and Clifton Rangers had a competitive match at Bispham where Clifton were the better side on the day.

They took the points and their first win of the season to move into second place.

Next week, it is the Lancashire Cup with some of the U15s and U18s in action.

YMCA ORANGES U12 9 KIRKHAM REDS 1

YMCA proved too strong for their South Fylde neighbours at Seafield Road last Saturday.

Playing some very attractive football they reached half-time with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

YMCA continued to dictate proceedings after the restart and added a further six goals to run out comfortable winners. Theo Mawene and Cole McGuirk both notched hat-tricks with Dan Brimble, Will Stott, Will Tobin and Cameron Clarke also on target.

LYTHAM JUNIORS U14 1 YMCA 2

YMCA emerged narrow winners in this Lancashire FA County Cup derby at Park View Road last Sunday.

After a very even first half, Lytham reached half-time with a 1-0 lead.

The goal arrived when a cross eluded everybody and finished up in the net.

The second half remained equally well contested and YMCA got back on level terms with a strike by the impressive Harry Gledhill.

A goal from Yash Passi then clinched YMCA’s victory in what was a very hard-fought contest.

YMCA U16s 5 FOXHALL FC 1

YMCA maintained their 100 per cent record with this victory.

A couple of goals in the opening 10 minutes set them on their way and, playing some quality and attractive football, YMCA remained on top for the remainder of the half.

They added a further goal to reach the interval with a 3-0 lead.

Although YMCA’s play became a little scrappy after the restart they managed to score two more goals with Foxhall notching a consolation.

The impressive Charlie Croasdale bagged a hat-trick for YMCA with Jacob Grice and Josh Dolby-Armstrong their other marksmen.

WIGAN ATHLETIC GIRLS U14 1 BLACKPOOL FC GIRLS U14 1

Blackpool came back from a goal behind against Wigan in this West Lancashire Girls League fixture.

Elise Squire Cannell stood in as keeper and made some stunning reaction saves, while early in the second half, Alicia Trewin scored with a dipping shot from 23 yards.

CADLEY JFC 6 YMCA U12 GIRLS 0

League leaders Cadley proved just too strong for YMCA in Preston last Sunday.

The home side were on top from the start and took a 3-0 lead into half-time.

They remained on top in the second half and added a further three goals to run out comfortable winners.

YMCA U15 GIRLS 7 FENISCOWLES & PLEASINGTON 1

YMCA entertained Fenniscowles and following a defeat the previous week they were determined to return to winning way.

They got off to a fantastic start when Ellie McNally played a through ball to Isabelle Kells, who slotted home.

Kells soon added a second from a corner, and as YMCA continued to probe, a cross from McNally was met perfectly by Kells to make it 3-0 and to complete her hat trick.

The visitors reduced the score to 3-1 before Mia Woodhouse netted with an accurate shot to make it 4-1.

Wood house then claimed her second before Kells was on target again to give YMCA a 6-1 interval lead.

The second half was more even but Kells bagged her fifth to complete a worthy victory.