Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League, BFC girls and YMCA

Kirkham Reds had another convincing win in the Blackpool and District Youth League Under-13s division, beating Warton Typhoons 8-0. Liam Geraghty scored five, Daniel Parker two and Theo Cunliffe the other. Daniel Rawcliffe and Benny Dodd shared the man of the match award

FC Rangers took on second-placed Blackpool Rangers Tangerines and gave a very good account of themselves , though the Tangerines proved too strong, winning 6-3 to keep in touch with the top.

Jake Stokes (2) and Harley Liddle scored for FC, while the Tangerines had six different scorers: Ethan Hayes, Joshua Parkinson, Jamie Richardson, Zico Allen, Cameron Clemson and Brandon Tauber.

Poulton Town played host to St Annes Diamonds, who were competitive and created chances. Poulton played some lovely passing football to win 7-1 as Regan Malone scored four, Kobe Moore two and Thomas Powl the other.

FC Rangers Blues U14 hosted Thornton Cleveleys Whites in a close game which FC won 2-0, while Foxhall overcame South Shore Youth 9-0.

Squires Gate were 15-1 winners over FC Rangers with a hat-trick for Dan Fryer and two goals each for Joseph Collins, Imaan Hussain, Jack Walker, Angelo Di Vinci and Kobe Gregory. Will Riding and Fraser Burton also scored and Carl Wallace replied. Poulton FC came out on top 7-1 away to Lytham Junior Blues.

Squires Gate Reds took on Kirkham Reds in a highly competitive cup clash which was tied at 2-2 until the Reds pulled away for a 5-2 win which saw them through to the last 16. Cian Turley scored both of Gate’s goals.

It was sixth v fourth in the Under-18 division as Foxhall Hoops took on Kirkham JFC at Common Edge. Foxhall edged it 7-5 to leapfrog above their opponents.

Scorers for Kirkham were William Holmes, Anthony Wilding, Matthew Parker and two from Dominic Mitchell.

Clifton Rangers proved too strong for FC Rangers, winning 16-0 to remain secnd and just a point off the top.

Staining JFC had another close match with Blackpool Rangers, who 3-2 to stay level on points with Clifton.

Blackpool FC Girls’ Under-14s were 6-0 cup winners over Euxton, Lara Newell putting them in the driving seat with two early strikes.

Newell had a say in the third, when her third resulted in an own goal, and the striker completed her hat-trick after Emily Webster had made it four.

The Euxton keeper was in fine form to restrict Blackpool to one goal in the second half, Issi McIver scoring with a fantastic strike. The tireless Tyra Vickers was player of the match.

Blackpool FC Girls U13 progressed to the second round of the Lancashire Cup with a 5-1 win over valiant Fleetwood.

Midfielder Alice O’Brie n scored a hat-trick, all of them from outside the area, while goals by captain Ashleigh Bradshaw and Molly Grove saw Blackpool home.

YMCA Under-14s were edged out 6-5 by AFC Darwen in the first round of the Lancashire FA Cup. YMCA took the lead when Annabelle Jackson scored from Ellie McNally’s cross. Three minutes later the home side were level and they quickly took the lead.

It was 2-2 at half time after McNally’s shot was parried and Isabelle Kells equalised.

YMCA goalkeeper Olivia Neal couldn’t return for the second half due to illness but Yasmine Meneze performed heroically in goal, thugh YMCA were a player short.

The home side took advanatage to regain the lead within three minutes and soon made it 4-2. A brave YMCA never gave up and the impressive Jackson scored her second goal.

Darwen scored two more to make it 6-3 only for captain McNally to pull one back.

Honey Griffith made it 6-5 with a shot from outside the box but with just a minute left YMCA couldn’t force an equaliser. Madison Lucas and Georgia Norman impressed.

YMCA Under-11s produced an excellent team performance to beat Clifton Rangers Wasps 6-1 in the Poulton and District Primary League’s Pre-Christmas Cup at Seafield Road.

Playing some attractive football YMCA scored three in each half before Clifton’s late consolation.

Felix Twitchet bagged four, including a spectacular 30-yard strike, with Toby Curran and Billy Breakell also on target. YMCA keeper Jamie Jay was in outstanding form, pulling off some brilliant saves.

YMCA Under13 went out of the Lancashire FA Cup to Clifton in a penalty shoot-out after their fourth-round tie had ended 4-4 at St Mary’s High School.

An excellent first-half display saw YMCA reach the interval with a 3-1 lead. That became 4-2 as the game swung from end to end i nthe second half but a dramatic finale saw Clifton score twice to force penalties. Noah Mawene claimed a hat-trick for YMCA and Thomas Shuttleworth was also on target.

YMCA Under-15s were in league action at Seafield Road and beat Wyre Junior Blacks 8-2.

They had early chances before Wes Bajraliu found the corner with a great shot.

New signing Kian Kelly fired home a low drive from the edge of the box and Jacob Grice made it 3-0. Liam Brown’s excellent finish from a tight angle left the half-time score at 4-0.

Wyre pulled a goal back before Brown went one-on-one with the keeper to make it 5-1. The visitors scored a second only for Brown to complete his hat-trick with a great finish.

Nathan Crook made it seven after a strong run into the box and Bajraliu’s second rounded off a fine victory.