Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District League and YMCA

Blackpool and District Youth League was back with a bang last weekend after all of the previous week’s matches fell victim to waterlogged pitches.

The U7s and U11s were playing in development matches and again produced some good football for all the spectators and all teams continue to improve week by week.

In the U13, Kirkham Junior Reds showed their strength by winning against Warton Typhoons. Warton played well and managed to contain Kirkham but could not capitalise on their chances Scorers for Kirkham in their 3-0 win were Theo Cunliffe, Tom Whatmough and Liam Geraghty, with Kirkham’s man of the match going to Theo Cunliffe.

St Annes Diamonds travelled to Over Wyre, where they played Wyre Juniors in a very close match. The match ended 2-3 to St Annes, whose first points of the season lifted them off the bottom.

Wyre Juniors goalscorers were Charlie Benn and Dylan Copeland. In the other U13 match, third-placed Poulton Town took on fourth-placed FC Rangers and this proved a very competitive and hard- fought match, with both sides battling to the end. It finished 2-2, so positions in the table remained as they were. Thomas Powl scored both of Poulton’s goals and Jake Stokes scored for FC Rangers.

Foxhall Juniors are second in the U14 division and they took advantage of Squires Gate’s match being called off to close the gap, winning 4-2 against Poulton FC.

The match was very even and end to end before Aiden Wright put Foxhall ahead with a header from a corner.

Foxhall made it 2-0 before Poulton got one back. The game continued at a great tempo and produced some good football by both teams before Foxhall took hold of the match to seal the win.

Other scorers for Foxhall were Dylan Henshall, Kaiden Shorrocks and Harry Melia.

Squires Gate Titans found Thornton Cleveleys Whites too strong for them, losing 0-10, but Squires Gate Reds showed their improving form by beating FC Rangers 2-0 with goals courtesy of Charlie Strachan and Ben Stevely.

AFC Blackpool stay top of the U18 division courtesy of a Dean Glover hat-trick, a brace from Kieran Whitehouse and a goal from Jon Leake to beat FC Rangers 6-1.

The FC Rangers goal came from a great strike by Ian Towers. Clifton Rangers overpowered Foxhall Hoops at St Mary’s for a convincing 6-0 win which keeps them in second place and just a point off the top.

Finley Clarkson and Joe Holden scored two apiece for Clifton, with Lewis Henshall and Josh Smyth also on target.

Staining Juniors 3-1 win at Kirkham Juniors saw them move ahead of their hosts in the table. Luke Hornby scored a great goal for Kirkham.

YMCA Under-12s defeated Blackpool Rangers Tangerines 6-1 in the Pre-Christmas Cup, passing sharply throughout.

Reece Henderson always looked strong up front and opened the scoring from Ali Ruman’s cross.

Ruman’s shot was then deflected into the path of Dom Healey, who doubled the lead.

Syd Pearson was spraying passes around and set up a second for Henderson, then the threatening Ruman cut the ball back for Finley Hornby to make it 4-0.

Hornby scored a second from close-range as YMCA continued to press and Hornby was deservedly rewarded by scoring the final goal himelf.George Denye was tireless in midfield.

The team journeyed to Cumbria the following day to face Crookland Casuals in the third round of the Lancashire FA Cup and were beaten 2-1.

With Liam Roberts and Denye strong in midfield, YMCA had the better of the early chances only to be denied by the keeper or the crossbar.

Crookland scored against the run of play and held their lead until half-time.

They added a second playing down the slope in the second half but YMCA continued to press and Hazem headed home spectacularly from a Ruman corner.

A great battling performance from a YMCA side which included three under-11s who displayed their skills.

were brave enough to travel the long distance to show their skills and talents.

League leaders YMCA U15 won a tough encounter away to BJFF Vipers 7-3.

BJFF took the lead with a great strike into hthe top corner only for YMCA to hit back with Liam Brown’s long-range equaliser. The Vipers were back in front by half-time but YMCA equalised again through Josh Dalby-Armstrong, whose fine play on the wing enabled Lucas Miller to put the visitors in front.

Miller’s second was a great individual goal, and although the Vipers pulled one back the victory and Phase One title were secured as Brown completed a hat-trick and Jack Robinson scored from close range. YMCA have won all nine league games.

YMCA U16 were defeated 3-1 at home by a Poulton side they had beaten 8-0 in their previous match.

YMCA started brightly but fell behind to a 25-yard strike and it was 2-0 by half-time.

The home side’s attractive football was rewarded with a Ruben Shaw penalty but Poulton restored their two-goal lead and deserved their win. Zac Pearson and Dec Ecclestone were notable for YMCA.

YMCA U11 girls claimed their first victory of the season, 3-1 at home to Ribbleton. The home side fell behind but Libby Chandler deservedly equalised by half-time.

YMCA had the edge in the second half and sealed victory with goals by Anna Walsh and Anya Dewin.

YMCA U14 Girls earned a very muddy 1-1 draw at AFC Bolton, taking the lead inside three minutes when Isabelle Kells got on the end of Georgia Norman’s long pass to finish neatly.

Keeper Olivia Neal was in outstanding form to keep her side ahead until half-time.

Bolton came more into the game in the second half and equalised three minutes from the end, though YMCA can be proud of their performance and excellent spirit.