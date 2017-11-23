Fylde coast junior football round-up: Blackpool and District League, BFC Girls and YMCA

Three new teams played in Blackpool and District Youth League Under-7s development matches on Saturday, which bodes well for grassroots football.

The U11s also had development matches and the results of their training and coaching showed in their play.

None of the top three played in the U13s division, giving an opportunity for others to close the gap. FC Rangers did so as Jake Stokes, Owen Avery and Dylan McKenzie shared the goals in a 5-2 win over St Annes Diamonds which lifted them to fourth.

They overtook Warton Typhoons, who drew a very competitive match with Wyre Juniors 2-2. Both teams did their utmost for a winner and the Wyre scorers were Connor Ashton and Charlie Benn.

Squires Gate stay top of the U14 division after their 7-0 win away to Thornton Cleveleys Whites. Dan Fryer scored a hat-trick, Imaan Hussain two and Matthew Kelsey and Kobe Gregory the others to preserve Gate’s 100 per cent record. Second-placed Foxhall Juniors kept the pressure on with a 6-3 win over Squires Gate Reds, in which Harry Melia and Kaiden Shorrocks scored twice. Jake Marshall and Aiden Wright wer ealso on target, while Cian Turley, Karl Pacheco and Piotr Wasik socred for Gate.

Poulton FC played FC Rangers in a very competitive match, with was some great passing football from both sides. Poulton proved too strong and won 5-2 to go joint-fourth.

The only U18 match was between FC Rangers and Foxhall Hoops at Boundary Park. Foxhall proved too strong nd took three points with a 6-0 victory which left them just two points off top spot.

Blackpool FC Girls U13 travelled to the unbeaten Wigan in the West Lancashire League and held their high-scoring hosts to a goalless draw.

Blackpool ended the game on top as Alicia Trewin, Emily Murray and Izzie Maude all went close, while Ashleigh Bradshaw, Yulan ChanDelaney and Chloe Chambers gave their best defensive performance of the season.

Midfielder Beth Craig ran the game for Blackpool and was their player of the match.

YMCA Under-14 girls won a tight contest 3-2 at Myerscough College, taking the lead after 10 minutes. Ellie McNally’s through-ball released Annabelle Jackson, whose shot was parried and Isabelle Kells fired home the rebound. The College equalised two minutes later and it was 1-1 at half-time.

YMCA upped their game and regained the lead when Kells converted Saisha Bracken’s excellent cross. ackson’s superb pass then sent Kells in for her hat-trick.

Myerscough pulled one back three minutes later to creat a tense finish. Madison Lucas, Honey Griffith and McNally were notable for YMCA.

YMCA Under-11 shared the points 1-1 at Fleetwood Gym in their Pre-Christmas Cup group. Gym pushed forward in the second half and YMCA broke the deadlock on the counter as Felix Twitchet drove forward and crossed for defender Joe Livesey to score.

The home side pressed and were rewarded with an equaliser despite impressive goalkeeping by Jamie Jay.

In their group YMCA Oranges were far too strong for Wyre Junior Blacks and dominated throughout. Dan Chesworth led the way with a hat-trick, with Sam Littler, Mason Wilkins Dan Brimble, Noah Nicholson, Theo Mawene and Ethan Bergen all on target also.

An impressive BJFF won 6-3 in a U12 group game at Seafield Road. YMCA were 2-0 down in 10 minutes, then Ali Ruman pulled one back only for the Blades to restore their two-goal lead by half-time.

The hosts fell further behind but Reece Henderson gave them hope at 4-2 only for the Blades to net two long-range strikes. George Denye notched YMCA’s late third.

YMCA U13 avenged their county cup defeat to Clifton Rangers on penalties by beating them 4-0 in a phase one league championship decider at St Mary’s.

YMCA deservedly led at half-time through a Thomas Shuttleworth strike. They remained in command and two goals from Noah Mawene put them in the driving seat. Shuttleworth’s second put the title beyond doubt.

YMCA U15 were 6-1 league winners against Foxhall at Common Edge, where a missed penalty gave them an early let-off. YMCA hit back as Jack Blackwell crossed for Nathan Crook to head the opener. Liam Brown scored from a tight angle to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Foxhall pulled one back only for Brown’s second to be followed by a Jack Robinson header from a free-kick. Crook fired a second from the edge of the box and completed his hat-trick with an unstoppable free-kick.

YMCA U16 cruised into the quarter-finals of the Lancashire FA Cup with an 8-0 win at Blackburn United, where Ruben Shaw scored twice inside 15 minutes.

Jorge Coulthard made it 3-0 at half-time, then goals by Toby Grant (2), Matt Pearson, Toby O’Neil and Spencer Baxendale complete and excellent team performance.

