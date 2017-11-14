Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs League

In the last 16 of the Gledhill Cup there were some big games and none bigger than Broomheads Estate Agency against The Saddle with the latter coming out on top after extra time.

The scores were level at 2-2 on 90 minutes before the Saddle won 4-2 in extra time thanks to goals from Bradley Gill, Henry Wright, Nick Corless and Jordan Spedding.

Christopher Daws and Dean Hoogerwerf scored for Broomheads.

21st Century Windows, who knocked out holders Blackhurst Budd in the last round, were beaten 4-2 by FC Rangers for whom Liam Webb, Ryan Hancock, Kieran Fairnie and Damen Hancock were on target, bettering goals from Alex Evans and Paul Wilks.

Aaron Fleming grabbed four and there was a hat-trick each for Ryan Tanser and Stephen Whitehead as Fc Shovels beat division one leaders E and P Publications 10-0.

Station Lytham were 6-2 winners against AFC Jewsons Blackpool.

Rick Horrocks grabbed a hat-trick after coming off the bench, Harry Greenwood got a brace and Ben McKay the other, while Sam Bannister and James Berry scored two cracking consolations.

In the ‘Layton Derby’ the Layton Pub edged out FC Layton Seniors 2-1 with Connor Cooper and Karl McLeod scoring, while Jamie Thomson replied.

Martin Ireland scored a brace and further goals from Gavin and Simon Annette and Joe Caton saw division two leaders McNaughtons beat higher opposition in AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 5-1 with Nathan Rutherford scoring for the visitors.

The New Albert needed extra time to edge out Westview 3-2; Scott Salanki (2) and Matthew Brown scored for Albert with Alex Trushell and Thomas Whittaker finding the net for Westview.

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, Premier Division champions Blackhurst Budd lost their first league game in a year-and-a-half.

AFC Additions won 3-1 courtesy of an Ashley Robinson hat-trick with Michael Clark netting a consolation.

Barry Davenport scored four as Bloomfield Brewhouse beat Blackpool South 7-0 with Ben Perry-Acton on target twice and Antony Buxton once.

In Division One, BES Utilities beat Wesham 3-1 thanks to a Lee Grundy hat-trick as Dwayne Greenwood replied.

Tom Docherty also scored a hat-trick for his team, Anchorsholme, as they also won 3-1 against Ma Kelly’s Showboat for whom Alex Lambe found the net.

In Division Two, Boars Head and the George drew 3-3; Boars’ goals came from Harry Taylor(2) and John Moorhouse, while John Whittle (2) and Martin Kemp scored for the George.

There was a brace each for Ryan Willetts and Ryan Holland as King Edward beat Wrea Green 6-0, while Kieran Hindle and Callum Hitchen also scored.

Jordan Brailsford and Daniel Dean both netted twice each as Highlands saw Kirkham Town 5-2.

Chris Jackson completed the scoring for Highlands with Kevin Beig providing both of Town’s goals.

Carl Eastwood helped himself to a hat-trick as Blackpool Wren Rovers extended their lead at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a 5-1 win at Haslingden St Marys.

Andy Naylor had given the visitors the lead inside 15 minutes before Eastwood grabbed his first of the day on the half-hour mark to make it 2-0.

Alex White reduced the arrears before half time but Wren Rovers extended their lead in the second half thanks to another two from Eastwood and Naylor’s second of the afternoon.

The win sees Wren Rovers extend the gap to second-placed Garstang to six points, having played three games more.

Garstang, meanwhile, beat Prestwich Heys Reserves 3-0 in the fourth round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield.

Ric Coar, Marc Murphy and Jonny Hothersall were the men who found the net for the Riversiders.

Thornton Cleveley’s league game against Vickerstown was postponed.

In Division One, Poulton replaced Milnthorpe Corinthians at the top on goal difference after seeing off Askam United 7-0.

Max Landless got Poulton off to the perfect start with two goals inside 20 minute.

Nick Webster then added two goals either side of the half-time interval for Poulton.

Allan Thompson, Josh Few and Adam Sharrocks added their names to the scoresheet to provide a bit of added gloss to the result.

Wyre Villa’s trip to GSK Ulverston Rangers also fell victim to the weather.