Fylde coast amateur football review: Mount on brink of Alliance title; Thornton Cleveleys lose West Lancs thriller

The Mount are only a point away from lifting the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance division two title after a 5-3 win against Highlands.

Jack Williams’ hat-trick set them on their way to victory with Ryan Willetts and Jon Fraser also scoring.

Rick Blampied (2) and Tom Harrison replied for Highlands.

AFC Lane Ends delayed the celebrations by beating Fylde Rangers 3-1 thanks to Matty Grime (2) and Jordan Dundavan as Kieran Wilson scored a consolation.

Leyton Davies netted four times as Kirkham Town beat Marshall Court 7-0 with Richie Hall (2) and James Falder completing the scoring.

The Bloomfield and Blackpool Elite drew 2-2; Tony Chapman andAalan Glenny scored for Bloomfield with Elite’s goals coming via Michael Morcombe and an own goal.

In division one, the New Albert are only three points from the title after a Lee Grundy hat-trick and two each for Patrick Adamson and Luke Noble gave them a 7-0 win against Westview.

Jason Jewitt scored the only goal as the Excelsior beat Clifton Rangers 1-0.

Callum Musgrove (2), Andrew Willacy (2) and Aran Bottomley gave FC Kingsfield a 5-3 win at Anchorsholme, for whom Dan Horner, Jamie Lowther and Connor Robinson found the net.

In the Premier Division, Eleven Sports Media continued their great form with a 5-2 win at Exceptional Kitchens.

Aaron Fleming (4) and Tyler Atack scored their goals with Robbie Hunter replying.

Thornton Cleveleys lost further ground at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division after losing a nine-goal thriller to Coppull United.

Liam Hoyle was the four-goal hero for Coppull, who are second from bottom, as they ran out 6-3 winners.

Thornton actually took the lead in the game, Rob Norton scoring after just two minutes for the visitors.

But Coppull hit back immediately through Alistair Palmer, before Hoyle grabbed his first of the game on the quarter-hour to put his side ahead.

Norton then completed his brace halfway through the first period to haul Thornton back level.

However, Coppull got their noses in front just before the interval through Hoyle, who added his second from the penalty spot.

Thornton looked to have set up a tense finish when Joel Khambay made it 3-3.

In the end, however, Coppull ran out comfortable winners as they scored three further goals.

Two of them were from Hoyle and Scott Hamill completed the scoring nine minutes from time.

The defeat leaves Thornton, who have now lost their last two on the spin, in third place.

Nevertheless, they do have four games in hand on the leaders Slyne with Hest, who are seven points ahead at the moment.

Elsewhere, Blackpool Wren Rovers suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Fulwood Amateurs.

Adam Stammers and Brad Fox scored their goals, which both came in the last 15 minutes of the game.

In Division One, Wyre Villa drew 3-3 in their game at Hawcoat Park, who had Elliott Moore (2) and Jamie Hodgson in the goals.

The result leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table, four points off Askam United above them, having been deducted seven points for fielding an ineligible player.