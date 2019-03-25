Fylde amateur football review: Eleven Sports Media to represent Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance in Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy final; thumping win for Poulton in West Lancashire League

Eleven Sports Media will be flying the flag for the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance in the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy final after beating Ribbleton FC.

Eleven Sports Media will be flying the flag for the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance in the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy final after beating Ribbleton FC.

The game ended 3-3 thanks to Joe Booth and a Kenny Cram double.

It went to penalties, which ended in a 5-4 victory, with Lee Catlow scoring the winner.

The teams in the Alliance’s Berry’s Beds division one cup final have been decided after Excelsior beat Clifton Rangers to come face to face league champions the New Albert.

Excelsior had to rely on a 5-4 penalty shootout victory after their game ended 1-1 with Cory Sellers scoring for them and Adam Potter for Rangers.

The New Albert had a slightly more comfortable game as Lee Barker and Luke Noble scored the goals in their 2-0 victory against Anchorsholme.

In the premier division, the semi-finals will feature the ‘big four’ as was the case in the Gledhill Cup semis.

Highfield Social beat Appletree Finance 7-0 with goals coming from Jordan Spedding (2), Ryan Adderley, Andrew Duckworth, Craig Worrall, Damian Eastwood and Andy Harvie.

Kenny Cram and Arron Fleming scored two apiece as Eleven Sports Media made it to their third semi-final of the season, winning 4-1 against 21st Century Windows.

AFC Additions and Ma Kelly’s Showboat had walkovers.

In the Second Division quarter-finals, Blackpool Elite had to take Layton Seniors to penalty kicks after they drew 2-2.

Luke Davison and will Marchant scored for Elite who won the subsequent shootout 6-5.

Ash Bird scored a hat-trick while Jack Williams and Jack Hayton grabbed two each as the Mount beat Little Black Pug 8-1. Josh Derome also scored and Alexandru Prejmereanu replied.

Gav Hughes and Chris Jackson gave Highlands a 2-1 win against Marshall court for whom Stuart Hammond netted.

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Division One, Layton Pub were 4-3 winners in their game against FC Kingsfield.

Nick Webster bagged a brace as five-star Poulton thrashed Southport Hesketh in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Poulton were already two goals ahead before Webster got his first of the game, Max Landless and Josh Few finding the back of the net in the first half.

Three quickfire goals followed at the start of the second period, Danny Bell getting in on the act in between Webster’s two efforts.

The game, which ended 5-0 to the visitors, sees Poulton climb up to fifth in the table, nine points off leaders Slyne With Hest with a game in hand still to play.

Elsewhere, Thornton Cleveleys’ title challenge was dealt a blow as they lost ground with a 3-2 defeat at Whitehaven.

Joe Robinson got Thornton off to a good start when he edged their noses in front after 19 minutes, but the home side fired back with three goals, two coming from Matthew Perry and the other via Reece Fretwell.

Stuart Dagger reduced the deficit 15 minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish but Thornton were unable to snatch a point, which leaves them in third, four points off top spot – although they also have a game in hand still to play.

Blackpool Wren Rovers compounded a miserable day of results for local sides as they also found themselves on the wrong end of a result, losing 2-1 at home to Coppull United.

Rob Palmer scored Coppull’s winner a minute from time as they fought back from a goal down, with Carl Eastwood having given Wren Rovers the lead before Liam Hoyle had hauled his side back level.

In Division One, Lytham Town were unable to leapfrog CMB into top spot as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Hawcoat Park.

Ross Ainsworth put Lytham in front but Joe Tindale levelled shortly afterwards, the game finishing level which leaves the home side a point off the top having played a game less.